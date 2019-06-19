Joe Budden and ex-gal pal Cyn Santana have just agreed to settle a lawsuit which accused them of letting their dog maim a former business acquaintance. According to court papers obtained by BOSSIP, a woman named Darrielle Weeks previously sued the reality star exes for allegedly allowing their dog to attack her two years ago as she attempted entering their $3 million house rental in Montclair, NJ for a business meeting,

Weeks suit alleged that the unleashed dog ferociously bit her on her stomach, leaving scars, adding that Santana and Budden shouldn’t have allowed the dog to roam freely when they (apparently) knew the dog was dangerous. Budden and Santana both denied owning the Cane Corso breed dog, and said that Weeks wasn’t legally on their property when she got bit - according to the same court papers. A judge referred the case to arbitration earlier this year, but after the arbitrator ruled that Budden was 100 percent liable for the incident and awarded Weeks $12,000, the rapper and his ex asked for a new trial. The case was scheduled to begin June 17, but last week, Weeks' lawyer wrote the judge to say that the two parties had settled. It was unclear Tuesday what the settlement terms were, but all signs point to some sort of financial agreement.

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” stars split earlier this year, but recent rumours have audiences believing that the breakup could have all been staged in an attempt to boost the show's ratings.