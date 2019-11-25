We were under the impression that Joe Budden had a fling going on with Instagram model, Shadee Monique. The two were rumored to have gone on a Turks & Caicos getaway together in September and just two weeks ago there was a hint that they were still seeing each other. Now, Joe has us all confused because he shared a photo with his ex and the mother of his child, Cyn Santana.

The picture was taken outside Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels' baby shower, which looked to be an extravagant affair. Joe and Cyn are close and comfortable in Joe's Instagram post and the semi-cryptic caption only fuels our curiosity more. "Sometimes you gotta come together to defeat Thanos," Joe wrote. The fact that they're on good terms is nice to see after Cyn claimed that splitting from Joe seven months ago was the "best decision" she had ever made.

While their outfits don't suggest any connections to the Marvel villain, a possible interpretation can be linked to the upcoming season of Love & Hip Hop New York. It was recently announced that Joe and Cyn would be joining the cast along with another one of Joe's exes, Tahiry Jose. Could Tahiry be the metaphorical Thanos in this situation? Does this post foreshadow the drama to come on LHHNY? We'll have to wait and see.