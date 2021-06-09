Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has been plagued by scandals throughout the last few years. During the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election, Hunter was mentioned in both debates as Trump argued that President Biden improperly intervened when it was alleged that Hunter has business dealings in Ukraine and China. He's officially been named in yet another controversy-- this time, Hunter Biden is accused of repeatedly calling his white lawyer the n-word in text messages.

The allegations were initially reported by Daily Mail before being picked up by Forbes, however, the Forbes article was taken down without explanation. The strange and occasionally lewd text messages that were reportedly sent from the First Son to his lawyer are detailed below.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

"How much money do I owe you," he allegedly asked. "Becaause [sic] n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates." His attorney, Chicago-based George Mesires, responded, "That made me snarf my coffee." "I just made that phrase up, by the way," replied Hunter. "I should have [h]ad your lineage."

Later on in the conversation, Hunter reportedly sent messages about his penis to his lawyer. "Its [sic] big penis George," he said. "They always find it. I only love you because you’re black." Again, his lawyer is a white man.

We've included the alleged text messages below, via Daily Mail. What do you think about this?



Text messages via Daily Mail

