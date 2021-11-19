Earlier today, Vice President Kamala Harris made history as the first woman to hold POTUS power in the history of the United States. The 57-year-old was not sworn in as President, but Joe Biden temporarily transferred decision making ability in his place while he was under anesthesia for a colonoscopy.

As TMZ notes, Harris was only wearing her presidential pants for 30-40 minutes, but it was still a big moment for America. For those who were wondering what the Oakland native did with her power, it appears not much – the gossip site reports that she was not out and about this morning.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Yesterday, however, was a busy day for the VP and Biden as they met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Lopez Obrador at the White House. Prior to his appointment this morning, the 78-year-old was spotted waving at reporters as he exited his car and entered Walter Reed Medical Center.

POTUS has made headlines several times this month, first at the COP26 meetings where he appeared to doze off in his chair, causing Donald Trump to promptly put him on blast. The second time was when Biden referred to baseball legend Satchel Paige as “the great negro” during a Veteran’s Day address at Arlington National Cemetery.

“I’ve adopted the attitude of the great negro at the time, pitcher of the Negro leagues, who went on to become a great pitcher in the pros — in Major League Baseball — after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige,” the Pennsylvania native told the crowd.

