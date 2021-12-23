Ever since capturing the Presidency back in 2020, there has been a lot of talk about whether or not President Joe Biden will actually run again in 2024. After four years of Trump, Biden considered himself to be a transition president who would lay the foundation for a younger generation to take over. Vice President Kamala Harris is suspected to be frontrunner for the Democratic Party in 2024, while others think someone like Pete Buttigieg would be cut out for the job.

Recently, however, Biden made some interesting comments about the next election. While speaking to ABC News, Biden revealed that if he's healthy and in good spirits, he would like to run again. He feels like he still has the competitive spirit, especially if it means running against the likes of Donald Trump again.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"But look, I'm a great respecter of fate," Biden said. "Fate has intervened in my life many many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now -- from a good health. And, in fact, I would run again."

Of course, a lot can happen between now and 2024, so Biden's plans could be changed in an instant, especially as he gets up there in age.

Either way, 2024 is shaping up to be an interesting political year, especially with various different issues becoming more important than ever before.