President Joe Biden will host the family of the late George Floyd, Tuesday, on the one-year anniversary of his death, which sparked nationwide protests in 2020. Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time.

The Floyd family's visit comes as the Biden administration is still attempting to reform police in America. The House of Representatives passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in March, but the bill has yet to pass in the divided Senate.



Anna Moneymaker /Getty Images

“It would be a contribution to rebuilding trust in communities,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said regarding the bill on Friday. “Obviously, there’s more that needs to be done beyond that; that’s not the only step — far from it.”

Chauvin was convicted of the murder of Floyd in April. Biden described the conviction as "a giant step towards justice in America"

"Black men, in particular, have been treated throughout the course of our history as less than human. Their lives must be valued in our nation. Full stop," Biden said at the time. "Nothing can ever bring their brother, their father back, but this can be a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America."

