President-elect Joe Biden thanked Black voters in particular during his victory speech, Saturday night, reflecting on how they've stood with him throughout the campaign.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

"Especially at those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me," Biden told the enthusiastic crowd. "You've always had my back, and I'll have yours."

87% of Black voters supported Biden in the Presidential Election, compared to just 12% for President Donald Trump. Despite this margin, the numbers reflect a 2-point gain for Trump over the 2016 Presidential Election.

"I'm proud of the campaign we built and ran. I'm proud of the coalition we put together," he continued. "Democrats, Republicans, independents, progressives, moderates, conservatives, young, old, urban, suburban, rural, gay, straight, transgender, white, Latino, Asian, Native American. I mean it."

Unifying the American electorate has been a primary message from the Biden campaign. Through movements such as the Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump, millions of dollars in fundraising was used to bring over Republican voters to support Biden. The success of this mission isn't entirely clear.

Biden's running mate Kamala Harris also touched on a similar note with her speech, calling black voters "the backbone of our democracy."

