President Biden tweeted yesterday (September 24), "It's time we ban assault weapons in this country." The tweet comes after the address he made last month in Pennsylvania, which mentioned the same goals.

During his speech, the 79-year-old said, "I'm determined to ban assault weapons in this country. Determined. I did it once before. And I'll do it again," he said in reference to the ban he instituted in the 1990s as a senator.

He continued, "For many of you at home, I want to be clear. It's not about taking away anybody's guns. In fact, we should be treating responsible gun owners as examples, how every gun owner should be."

Biden also provided statistics during his talk, mentioning that nearly 50,000 people died from gunshot wounds in America just last year. Additionally, about 30,000 died by suicide.

The President also took shots at the National Rifle Association, better known as NRA. Founded in 1871, the gun advocacy group is based in the United States and has both fought for gun rights and taught firearm safety to those interested. "The vast majority of congressional Republicans voted against [the NRA], saving lives and keeping America safe. But guess what? We took on the NRA, we're gonna take them on again. And we won and we will win again. We're not stopping here."

Hundreds of thousands of citizens are against the President's notion, claiming that it greatly goes against their second amendment rights.

