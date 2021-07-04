In response to the suspension of Sha’Carri Richardson following her positive test for marijuana use, President Joe Biden says that he's proud of her, but "the rules are the rules."

“Well, the rules are the rules,” Biden told reporters while out shopping in Central Lake, Mich. “But I was really proud of the way she responded.”

Biden's response might not come as a shock, as The Daily Beast reported, and the President later admitted, that his administration fired several White House staffers due to having used marijuana in the past.



Pool / Getty Images

Biden wasn't the only one to critique Richardson. Wack 100 took to another level, Friday, by saying that she has "failed us as a people."

Richardson says that the reason she used marijuana, despite it being against the rules, was to cope with the unexpected death of her mother.

“We all have our different struggles, we all have our different things we deal with, but to put on a face and have to go out in front of the world and put on a face and hide my pain,” Richardson said in a statement on Friday. "Who are you? Who am I to tell you how to cope when you’re dealing with a pain or you’re dealing with a struggle that you’ve never experienced before or that you never thought you’d have to deal with. Who am I to tell you how to cope? Who am I to tell you you’re wrong for hurting?”

[Via]