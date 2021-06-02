President Joe Biden has been doing a lot to make sure he stays in the good graces of the American people. He fired off a few rounds of stimulus checks, acknowledged the Armenian genocide, and finally pushed the country towards a post-pandemic state. Late last month he invited George Floyd's family to the White House on the 1st anniversary of his death.

The President also recently gave a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. In the speech, he announced new steps his administration would be taking to build Black wealth and narrow the racial wealth gap in cities like Memphis and others. He's drawn ire from some for suggesting that Black businesses lack lawyers and accountants in the speech.



Alex Wong/Getty Images

"The data shows, young Black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are. But they don't have lawyers, they don't have accountants, but they have great ideas," says the President.

He continues, "Does anyone doubt this whole nation would be better off from the investments those people make? And I promise you, that's why I set up the National Small Business administration that is much broader, cause they're gonna get those loans."

While many disagreed with the generalizing statement, others viewed it as motivational. Love & Hip Hop's Tokyo Vanity penned, "I know this don’t apply to all of us, but for the ones who it does, step it up and prove him wrong ! If you need help with finding a lawyer or accountant I’ll help you."

What are your thoughts on Biden's sentiments? Let us know down below.