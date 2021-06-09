The power of TikTok shined in 2020. The idea of going viral has transitioned to the social media app which has been a catalyst in introducing new talent. However, the dangers of the app became a topic of conversation, especially under the Trump administration. Trump signed an executive order that attempted to block TikTok, WeChat, and Alipay from app stores in the U.S., citing potential threats to the American people's privacy.



Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Biden revoked the executive orders issued by Donald Trump earlier today, though insisted that there will be apps that undergo investigation. Biden's new executive order offers guidelines for investigating apps that could potentially compromise national security.

"The administration is committed to promoting an open, interoperable, reliable, and secure internet and to protecting human rights online and offline, and to supporting a vibrant global digital economy,” a senior administration official said on Wednesday. "The challenge that we’re addressing with this EO is that certain countries, including China, do not share these commitments or values and are instead working to leverage digital technologies and American data in ways that present unacceptable national security risk."

Biden's order calls on federal agencies, including the Commerce Department, into investigations into how Americans can be protected from the collection and sale of personal information to foreign entities.

It looks like TikTok will continue to dominate the world of social media in the foreseeable future.

