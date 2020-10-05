The Biden campaign has recruited Ludacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri, and Jeezy to appear in "Get Out The Vote" ads in an attempt to increase voter turnout for Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential Election.

Mario Tama / Getty Images

"It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home," Dupri tells The Hollywood Reporter. "There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period."

The ads will run on the radio and on digital in crucial swing states.

"If you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise your right to vote. It's the only way to make sure we get the change we're looking for," Ludacris says in his ad.

Biden, currently ahead in the polls, will need to ensure his supporters turn out on November 3rd if he is to win the presidency.

“I’m here to tell you that your vote matters,” Jeezy says in the ad he is featured in. “It’s time to get involved and make our voices be heard. There’s nothing more important now in this world than our voices being heard.

Biden's opponent, Presidential incumbent Donald Trump is currently at Walter Reed Medical Center recovering from COVID-19.

