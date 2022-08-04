Brittney Griner's Russian prison sentence was handed down today, and it looks like she will have to serve nine years. Thankfully for Griner, the United States is working on a prisoner swap with Russia that would bring Griner home much sooner. Regardless, this decision has been quite controversial, and earlier today, President Joe Biden offered a statement on the matter.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," Biden stated. "It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible."

In addition to Biden's statement, Vice President Kamala Harris also commented on Griner's imprisonment with very similar sentiments. Needless to say, the government wants Griner home sooner rather than later.

"With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. She should be released immediately," Harris wrote. "@POTUS and I, and our entire Administration, are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly."

Keep it locked to HNHH for more news and updates on this developing story.