There's an important election coming up. This one is possibly the most important in a long time. The United States of America has been riddled with social issues affecting the livelihood of people every single day and we need change. On one end of the equation is Donald Trump, who has spent the last four years making a fool of himself and the country to the rest of the world. On the other is Joe Biden, who many say can't finish a complete sentence.

The choices are not entirely appealing to some but, regardless, it's vital for us all to head to the voting polls or mail in our votes when the time is right.

As he spoke to the media this week, Joe Biden once again convinced some people that he's unfit to run for Presidential office, slurring his words and speaking incoherently during his address in Pittsburgh.

The 77-year-old speaks about what Americans have been through this year, saying the following: "COVID has taken this year — just since the outbreak — has taken more than 100 year. Look, here's...the lives...it's just...I mean, think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years."

If you had trouble reading that, it's not much better actually listening to him.

While Joe Biden was praised for his appearance this week, this clip has gone viral with the political left and right speaking about it. On the left, some people are urging the Democrats to just let Kamala Harris do all the speaking. On the right, people are using this as ammo as they argue that Biden should not be elected.



Carolyn Kaster-Pool/Getty Images

With all that said, it will be important to cast a vote regardless in November.