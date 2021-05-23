President Joe Biden says that he is a K-pop fan and described the music as “universal" in a meeting with the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-In.

“Our people share a long history. Our soldiers have fought alongside one another. Our scientists work side-by-side in both our countries,” he said during the joint press conference. “Our people, our people-to-people cultural connections are only growing. K-Pop fans are universal...I can tell those who laugh know what I’m talking about. Anyway, I’ll get back to that later.”

The statement coincides with the release of BTS's newest single, “Butter.”



Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

In the press conference, Biden also confirmed that the U.S. would be helping supply South Korea with 550,000 COVID-19 vaccines.

"We believe that between the second half of 2021 and going in through 2022 we could produce as many as another billion doses of vaccine," Biden said. "We, with advanced capabilities, have an obligation to do everything we can to provide for protection of the entire world."

Biden also spoke highly of President Moon.

"We had a private meeting in which my staff kept coming out and saying, 'You're over time, you're over time,' but I enjoyed the meeting so much it caused us to move everything back," Biden said. "But I look forward to continuing our discussion today here, and, and growing the US-ROK relationship further as we take on new challenges, we take them on together."

[Via]