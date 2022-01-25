Even the President of the United States has to cuss people out from time to time. On Monday, January 24th, Joe Biden was hit with a question about inflation from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy, which prompted him to choose violence.

"Do you think inflation is a political liability in the midterms?" the journalist shouted as reporters were being ushered out of a photo op with a group who addresses inflation – the White House Competition Council.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images

"It's a great asset – more inflation," Biden sarcastically quipped into the microphone, adding "what a stupid son of a bitch," as the group was leaving the room.

As Buzzfeed News notes, this wouldn't be the first time the 79-year-old President beefed with Fox News staff members; in fact, just last week he and Doocy had a back-and-forth that also earned the journalist an insult from Biden.

"You always ask me the nicest questions," Biden told Doocy after calling on him during a presser. "All right, I got a whole binder full," the reported replied. "I know you do," POTUS shot back. "None of them make a lot of sense to me."

It's also been noted that when another Fox employee inquired "why are you waiting for Putin to make the first move, sir?" the Scranton, Pennsylvania-born politician said, "what a stupid question."

