Although it is payday for several people in America today, social media users are celebrating a different type of cash influx altogether. The $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has officially been signed by President Joe Biden, so most Americans will be receiving $1,400 stimulus checks in the coming days. With so many people ecstatic about the upcoming government checks, several people have taken to Twitter to celebrate. Somewhere amidst all of the celebratory tweets, however, President Joe Biden has been memeified into "Moneybagg Joe."

Playing off of CMG artist Moneybagg Yo's stage name, Twitter users have been getting their jokes off for hours by referring to the 46th President of the United States as "Moneybagg Joe," plastering his face onto popular Hip-Hop music videos, and everything in between. Similar to when creative social media users found the time to photoshop a massive 4PF chain onto Biden, the latest Moneybagg Joe content is equally, if not more, hilarious.

While many users have opted for simple photoshops of Biden's head into preexisting photos, some of their posts go as far as to blend Joe Biden's face into Moneybagg Yo and Tekashi 6ix9ine music videos using the reface app. With so many memes swirling across social media, one Twitter user summed up everyone's excitement, writing, "Moneybagg Joe got us in a bandemic."

Check out an assortment of the ridiculous Moneybagg Joe tweets below.