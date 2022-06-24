Today is a contentious day in the history of the Supreme Court of the United States. Many are extremely upset as earlier this morning, the court confirmed that Roe V. Wade would be overturned. Roe V. Wade was first recognized by the Supreme Court back in 1973 which made abortion a federal right. Due to today's 6-3 decision, it will now be up to the states to decide whether or not they want to ban abortions.

As one can imagine, millions of Americans are upset with this decision as the bodily autonomy of women has been severely compromised. Following the decision, President Joe Biden addressed the nation, where he placed much of the blame for the ruling on Donald Trump, who is responsible for naming three of the judges who are presently on the court.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

"Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a Constitutional right from the American people, that it had already recognized. They didn't limit it, they simply took it away. That's never been done to a right so important to so many Americans," Biden said. "It was three justices named by one president - Donald Trump - who were at the core of today's decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country."

Biden had, even more, to say on the matter on Twitter. Down below, you can see that Biden is quite upset over the ruling, although as many pointed out, Roe V. Wade is something he and Barack Obama could have codified into law back in 2009 when they both got elected.

Needless to say, Biden's entire presidency is facing a ton of scrutiny and this could prove to be a massive blow to moderate Democrats who are about to begin campaigning for the mid-term elections.