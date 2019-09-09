Joakim Noah's NBA career is currently in limbo as he has yet to be signed by a team so far this offseason. While this may be the case, it seems as though he's been winning off the court as, over the weekend, he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Lais Ribeiro, who is also a Victoria's Secret model. As it turns, the two were spending time together at Burning Man this past week and that's when he popped the question.

Noah took to Instagram to share some photos of him and his boo, while also giving her a nice tribute. It's clear the former Knick is in love and happy to enter this new chapter of his life.

"Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life. Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn... I will never forget that," Noah said. "I got your back picanha!!! I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit."

Ribeiro also took to IG to announce the news and was just as complimentary of her new fiancé. The Victoria's Secret model described Noah's proposal as one of the "best moments in [her] life."

Best of luck to both of them as they embark on their next chapter together.