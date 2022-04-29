JNR Choi Enlists G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions & M24 For "On The Moon" Remix

Drill music started in the streets but it felt inevitable that TikTokers would coopt the sound. JRN Choi became a bubbling force internationally but the way he weaved in Sam Tompkins' cover of Bruno Mars "Talking To The Moon" has turned the song into one of the biggest records of the year. The song earned JNR Choi a record deal with Epic and in the past few weeks, he's kept the song momentum up with an official remix featuring Gunna.

Now, he's back with an official "drill remix" of the song. This time, he locks in with G Herbo and Fivio Foreign to represent Chicago and New York, respectively, as well as M24 and Russ Millions to revamp his viral hit with a bit more of a guttural feel.

Quotable Lyrics

I be playin' with racks, drum on the neck, got me playin' it back

You don't want smoke, I be playin' with gats

Boy, I get so much cash

Only time I get mad, when I'm payin' my tax

