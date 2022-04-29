mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

JNR Choi Enlists G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions & M24 For "On The Moon" Remix

Aron A.
April 29, 2022 17:43
225 Views
10
1
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

On The Moon (Remix)
JNR Choi Feat. G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions & M24

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

JNR Choi drops off another remix of "On The Moon."


Drill music started in the streets but it felt inevitable that TikTokers would coopt the sound. JRN Choi became a bubbling force internationally but the way he weaved in Sam Tompkins' cover of Bruno Mars "Talking To The Moon" has turned the song into one of the biggest records of the year. The song earned JNR Choi a record deal with Epic and in the past few weeks, he's kept the song momentum up with an official remix featuring Gunna.

Now, he's back with an official "drill remix" of the song. This time, he locks in with G Herbo and Fivio Foreign to represent Chicago and New York, respectively, as well as M24 and Russ Millions to revamp his viral hit with a bit more of a guttural feel.

Quotable Lyrics
I be playin' with racks, drum on the neck, got me playin' it back
You don't want smoke, I be playin' with gats
Boy, I get so much cash
Only time I get mad, when I'm payin' my tax

JNR Choi G Herbo Fivio Foreign Russ Millions M24
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS JNR Choi Enlists G Herbo, Fivio Foreign, Russ Millions & M24 For "On The Moon" Remix
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject