JMSN Drops New Album "Heals Me"

In April, JMSN first emerged from his musical hiatus with the release of the first single off this album, the opener, "Rolling Stone." The singer followed it up in July with "Love 2 U," both records hinting at the direction he'd take on the then-forthcoming project they were attached to. In true JMSN fashion, this latest instalment in his discography, Heals Me, seems to bookmark a new sonic exploration from the singer, a slight twist on his chosen genre and interests.

This particular album digs into a Spanish influence, popping up in the use of the Spanish guitar as well as the language, beyond just song titles. There's a certain (refreshing) laziness to the pace of the records, a reluctance to speed up, recalling a broad vintage influence -- which JMSN plays to with accents like the cassette tape sounds closing out the climactic ending to "Don't Make Me Change," which itself leads to an altogether groovier side of the album.

Check out the tracklist in full below and let us know what you think of the new album.

JMSN Heals Me Tracklist

1. Rolling Stone

2. What Did I Get Myself Into

3. Act Like I'm Not Here

4. Donde Estas (Interlude)

5. Donde Estas

6. Don't Make Me Change

7. Love 2 U

8. Guilty Conscience

9. Secret Garden

10. Heals Me