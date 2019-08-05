JMBLYA Music Festival Expands To Arkansas; Playboi Carti, Juice Wrld, DaBaby Among Performers

The JMBLYA Music Festival has been a staple in Texas, but now they're taking their show on the road. For the first time ever, JMBLYA will take place in Arkansas at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. The Texas hip hop festival has been a destination for fans and performers alike and they hope that this inaugural expansion will aid in allowing more music lovers to see their favorite artists on stage.

“We're always looking to identify new opportunities and when a colleague of ours came to share their experience with shows in Arkansas, we knew we had to explore it. Our business has always been about bringing festivals to places that don't typically have them and experiences at price points that are more affordable for the fans,” said Sascha Stone Guttfreund, President & co-founder of ScoreMore Shows. He also added that JMBLYA was created to be Texas-centered events, but as the years went on, there were many requests from out of state fans begging for the promoters to visit their cities.

Headliners for JMBLYA's October Arkansas show includes Juice Wrld and Playboi Carti, and other notable performers are DaBaby, Lil Keed, OMB Peezy, and Murda Beatz. Tickets went on sale this past Friday and fans hope that JMBLYA will come to their cities in the future.