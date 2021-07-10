Somewhere out there, father time is trying to figure out why he can't lay a finger on JLo. The ageless singer and actress has been shocking fans with her youthful glow for quite some time now. And she continued to do so in her new music video.

Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro just dropped off their collaborative dance record “Cambio El Paso” (“Change the Step”). It's the first time the two artists have worked together. In the video, JLo shows off her amazing body as she dances through the streets. It's hard not to stare in awe as the 52-year-old does her thing.

Fans took notice of a bottle of tequila that JLo drinks in the video. The bottle, Don Ramon, was bottled in collaboration with Swarovski. Gorgeous crystals trickle down the sides of Don Ramon, giving it an elegant look. Don Ramon goes for just under $500 at a local liquor shop, but you'd be dropping a few thousand to get one at a venue or club.

Twitter went off when they saw the video. Check out the reactions below.