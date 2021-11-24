A horrific tragedy took place in Waukesha, Wisconsin recently as a man drove his car into the Christmas Parade, causing dozens of injuries while also killing six people. There are many people fighting for their lives right now as a direct result of these actions and it is clear that the perpetrator is facing many years in prison for what he did. The town is still reeling from what happened, and the families are experiencing a lot of grief as innocent lives have been lost.

The funerals for the six victims are going to be happening soon, and as many know, this can be a huge financial burden on many families. As it turns out, however, they are about to get some help from the likes of NFL superstar JJ Watt.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

According to the report below, Watt is offering to pay for the funerals of every single victim. He has been known for being quite charitable in the past, as he raised a ton of money for hurricane relief efforts just a few years ago. He also paid for the funerals of the victims of a school shooting, which just goes to show that Watt is always looking to deliver a helping hand to those who need one. The NFL star has ties to Wisconsin, which is ultimately what made this story hit so close for him.

What Watt is doing here is going to go a very long way, and you can't help but commend him for this incredibly generous act. Hopefully, it brings some peace to the families of those who died.