There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Zion Williamson this season, and much of it isn't very good. The Pelicans superstar has been dealing with a plethora of injuries, and he doesn't seem to be getting any better. To make matters worse, Williamson was recently given a brand new teammate in CJ McCollum, and as McCollum explains, Zion hasn't even reached out to him.

Today on First Take, Zion's former teammate JJ Redick spoke about the Pelicans star, and as you can see in the clip down below, he had quite the harsh assessment. Redick knows Williamson first hand, and as Redick explained, Zion doesn't seem all that interested in his own team, which doesn't bode well for his future.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Shows a complete lack of investment in your team, in the organization, in the city,” Redick said. “I get that [Williamson’s] hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league. A guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say hello. This is a pattern of behavior with Zion that we are seeing again and again. And look, I was his teammate. I can describe him as a detached teammate. That is an accurate statement. This is basic level of humanity being a teammate. Send a text to a guy when he gets traded to your team. That is just normal behavior. That is bare minimum that you have to do.”

Stephen A. Smith seemed to be in agreement with Redick, although he did acknowledge that Zion is probably angling for a trade. His time in New Orleans has been dysfunctional, and it seems like things aren't about to get better, anytime soon.