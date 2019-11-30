J.J. Abrams is on the road promoting Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, and the talented director may have his eyes on another legendary fantasy series next. DC and Warner Bros. are looking to reboot their Superman and Green Lantern series, and according to Variety, Abrams is being courted for the projects. Abrams' company Bad Robot recently signed a massive first-look deal with Warner Bros., so the studio is attempting to pitch him ideas for the two heroes who they feel need a reboot next. Batman is already on the road to his own reboot starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravtiz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrel.

Green Lanterns Corps was an idea that Warner Bros. presented back before Justice League bombed, but it seems like that film is still in play. Variety claims that Geoff Johns “is delivering a script at the end of the year,” for the Green Lantern film, and it “may be presented to Abrams and Bad Robot to see if the company would be interested in producing the picture.” There is a possibility these films may be released on Warner Bros. upcoming HBO Max streaming service. Would you want Abrams to take the helm of the Superman and Green Lantern franchises?