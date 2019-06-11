Spider-Man: Far From Home is less than four weeks away from hitting theaters and it looks as though Jimmy Kimmel has injected himself into the hype by creating a fake teaser scene for the upcoming movie. The late-night show host told his studio audience just how much he's loved Spiderman since he was a kid and how blessed he felt to be involved in the film.

Unfortunately for Jimmy, he's not really in the movie and the clip (as seen below) was just a fun studio joke for Jimmy to live out his dream with the film's lead actor Tom Holland joining him to make it seem real. The skit sees Jimmy as a dry cleaner attendant who's familiar with Peter Parker. Despite having all the clues in front of him, he doesn't seem to figure out that his valuable customer is the real Spiderman.



Victor Chavez/Getty Images

While that clip would be a nice adjustment to the storyline, the real plot if as follows. "There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them," Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars as Mysterio previously stated.

"And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he's the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man."