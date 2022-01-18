Kanye West's latest diss track has been making rounds online over the past few days, earning the rapper plenty of attention from both fans and haters. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 54-year-old host addressed "Eazy," featuring The Game, or, more specifically, the part of the song during which the father of four laid into his estranged wife's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

"The artist formerly known as Kanye has a new song," Kimmel said during his monologue. "Ye, which is what he goes by now, that's his name now, Ye – which is a cheer, not a name – Ye released a snippet of his new single, during which he appears to be making a threat against his ex Kim's new boyfriend."

As the clip of the song begins we hear the Atlanta-born recording artist spit, "Rich ass kids this ain't yo mama house / Climb on your brother's shoulders / Get that Top Ramen out / God saved me from that crash / Just so I could beat Pete Davidson's ass," with a clever "Who?" adlib at the end.

"You know what that reminds me of?" Kimmel asked his audience. "It reminds me of when 2Pac wrote the diss track about Andy Samberg, do you remember that? Can you imagine? You're minding your own business, you're at home, and suddenly Kanye attacks you?"

He then mentioned his infamous 2013 Twitter feud with the Yeezy creator, during which Ye called the TV personality a "manipulative media motherf*cker," saying, "I mean he has done that to me, but can YOU imagine?"

Swiftly getting back on topic, Kimmel continued, "Pete Davidson, though. Ariana Grande wrote a song about him, now Kanye's got a song. Pete is one Taylor Swift away from the heartbreak trifecta right now."

Check out Jimmy Kimmel's full rant – the Ye comments begin at the 3:40 mark – in the video below.

[Via]