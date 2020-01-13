Jimmy Johnson was a legendary head coach with the Dallas Cowboys as he helped them win two championships in the 1990s. Despite his contributions to the sport, Johnson has yet to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame. Some of his most high-profile players have been inducted, including Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, and Michael Irvin. On Sunday, Johnson was on the NFL on Fox panel for the halftime show of the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks game. That's when he was surprised by the news that he would finally be inducted after years of retirement.

It was an emotional scene as Johnson immediately began to cry and get choked up. Television viewers were immediately sent into an emotional frenzy when producers changed the camera angle to Troy Aikman who was crying in the broadcast booth. Aikman's tears were symbolic of just how great of a coach Johnson was.

NFL fans immediately took to Twitter where they reacted to the emotional scene. The whole thing was fairly unexpected and seeing Johnson so emotional really struck a chord. At one point, Johnson said he was just happy to feel "appreciated" which is something many people can relate to.

Check out some of the reactions to the news, below.