In a statement released by Jimmy John’s Monday afternoon just hours after the clip went viral, the restaurant is confirming that it has fired the employees from a Georgia branch of the sandwich chain involved in a video depicting one employee lowering a noose made of bread dough around the neck of another employee.

The incident happened at a Woodstock chain of the restaurant on July 4th, where at least four employees participated in making a noose out of bread dough mocking lynching, filming the ordeal and laughing hysterically about it. Watch the disaster for yourself below.

As soon as the video began to gain traction across social media, Jimmy John’s made it clear that the actions of these employees do not represent the restaurant and its brand. “We have zero tolerance for racism or discrimination in any form. The franchisee has taken immediate action and the employees have been terminated,” tweeted the restaurant. “The actions seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand.”

In an official statement posted to their Twitter account this afternoon, the restaurant confirmed that all employees involved had been fired, writing, “The actions sen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand or the local franchise ownership team. As soon as we were alerted to the video, we notified our franchisee, who quickly investigated and terminated all employees involved."

They added, “The franchisee is also meeting with their team to conduct training to help prevent anything like this from ever happening again.”

