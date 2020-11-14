mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Link Up With Babyface For "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It"

Alexander Cole
November 14, 2020 15:39
0 Views
00
0
Image via Jimmy Jam & Terry LewisImage via Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
Image via Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Feat. Babyface

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface come through with some mature r&b on their new collaborative effort.


Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are two giants of the r&b world. These two legendary producers have been working together for many years and they have delivered a plethora of platinum hits all while securing Grammy awards. Surprisingly, the two have never dropped a project together but that is about to change. The two recently announced a new album and the first single from it is a track called "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It" which features the equally legendary Babyface.

This song contains lyrics about want to woo a woman away from a man who is quite clearly, very corny. Babyface speaks on how the guy isn't everything she thinks he is, and that Babyface is way more worthy of the woman's love. The instrumental contains that smooth adult r&b sound that made Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis so popular, which means if you like this style of r&b, you're going to love this track.

Quotable Lyrics:

Talkin' 'bout all of thosÐµ things he's goin' buy for you
Can't even get a loan (Can't even get a loan)
Runnin' 'round town frontin' like he take good care of you
But everybody knows (Everybody knows), uh
How can a guy think he fly

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  0
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Babyface new music new song r&b
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Link Up With Babyface For "He Don't Know Nothin' Bout It"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject