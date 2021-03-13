mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Jimmy Hu$tle Is "Parked Outside"

Karlton Jahmal
March 13, 2021 16:04
Jimmy Hu$tle

Chillin' in the Chevy.


Jimmy Hu$tle has touched down with a new single, "Parked Outside." The silky smooth single features a gospel organ and playful pianos that give it a vintage vibe. Hu$tle employs a stop-and-go flow to weave his bars between the rhythmic percussions. Each snare hits with a softness that accentuates the pianos, giving them a crisp kick. 

"Parked Outside" isn't a typical radio banger, but it would serve well on a Summer playlist. The beat alone makes us think of warm weather and long nighttime drives in the muggy air. Hu$tle's flow meshes well with the vibe as well, giving listeners an excellent combination of bars and beat. Stream "Parked Outside" now and check out Hu$tle's new album Dumb Hustle II: Still Dumb

Quotable Lyrics
These bitches looking for a trick to treat 'em
Need me a bitch that's gon' suck this dick
And shut the fuck up while I roll my weed up
Hold up, let me roll my weed up
Big backwoods and it's full of OG

Jimmy Hu$tle parked outside dumd hustle II: still dumb
