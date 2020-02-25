Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon recently linked up with Complex's Joe La Puma at Flight Club's New York City location for a brand new episode of "Sneaker Shopping," during which the comedian dished on his most memorable sneaker-related moments, Hasan Minhaj's influence on his sneaker game, and the time he kissed Michael Jordan on the lips.

Speaking on the latter, Fallon recalled how the incident took place at a charity golf outing years ago.

“I had a very awkward run-in with Michael Jordan. I was at a golf charity event with [Derek] Jeter, and so I was playing with those guys. … We were at some nightclub at the end of the night, and Derek’s like, ‘Hey Jimmy, do you know Michael?’ “ He continued, “And I go, ‘Yeah, I know you.’ And I went to say what’s up, and I went to give him a kiss on the cheek and he went to give me a kiss on this cheek and we both like kissed on the lips.”

Check out the full episode of "Sneaker Shopping" in the video embedded below.