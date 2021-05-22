Shams Charania is one of the most popular NBA insiders and when it comes to breaking news, he is always competing with Adrian Wojnarowski to be the first guy on a story. He has proven himself to be a seasoned journalist at a young age, and he certainly has a ton of connections around the league who are ready and willing to feed him information.

Yesterday, Charania reported that Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had some run-ins with his teammates as of late and that things have gotten testy at times. In fact, Charania also claimed that Butler had some disagreements with his coaches as well. This report didn't sit well with Butler's agent Bernard Lee, who took to social media with some strong words for the journalist. Needless to say, he isn't a fan of Shams' reporting.

"Shut the f*ck up you click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of sh*t," Lee wrote. "No one has told you this because this is not reality. Go find someone’s assistant to text abt an MRI or some other human calamity you want to be 1st on. We are good over here."

When Butler was in Minnesota, there were similar stories circulating about him, so Charania's recent report shouldn't be seen as that scandalous. Regardless, you've got admire Lee for standing up for his client, even if the comments were a bit out of line.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images