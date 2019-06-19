Jimmy Butler was a stud offensive player for the Philadelphia 76ers and if it weren't for him, the team would have had a much tougher time against the Toronto Raptors who were just barely able to beat them in seven games. It has been reported that Butler will not exercise his player option and will be seeking a new contract in free agency. Thanks to Butler's play this season, he will certainly be one of the biggest draws out there and it appears as though one team, in particular, will be doing everything it can to get the player on their squad.

As you would imagine, this team is the Houston Rockets, who are rumored to be shrouded in turmoil thanks to some bad blood between Chris Paul and James Harden. Rockets GM Daryl Morey has denied these reports and explained how the team is looking to add another star which is a bill Butler certainly fits.

The Houston Chronicle's Brian T. Smith reported last night that the Rockets are expected to be aggressive in their pursuit of Butler as they feel his presence can make them an instant Title threat.

With the Golden State Warriors' best players out with injuries for the majority of next season, the Rockets are in prime position to win the Western Conference and Butler would help make that a real possibility.