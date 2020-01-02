Jimmy Butler is one of the most charismatic players in the entire NBA. His personality on and off the court is fiery, to say the least. With that being said, he has been a staple of Jordan Brand's lineup over the last few years, even if that hasn't translated into his very own signature shoe. Now that he is playing for the Miami Heat, Butler has superstar potential and he is well aware of the opportunities that come with that.

Butler's contract with Jordan Brand was supposed to end in September of 2020. According to Nick DePaula of ESPN, Butler and Jumpman have mutually decided to end the contract which means the Heat star is now a sneaker free agent. This is huge news for sneaker companies everywhere as it means Butler's talents are up for grabs.

Back in 2015, Butler was being offered a massive contract from Adidas but decided to partner up with Jordan Brand instead. Now that Butler is much more established, it only makes sense that he would play the field and try to go elsewhere. Butler's profile continues to rise and his presence in Miami creates the potential for an increase in visibility.

In his next deal, Butler could even get his own signature shoe although that remains to be seen.