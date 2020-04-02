Jimmy Butler has consistently proven himself to be one of the hardest-working players in the NBA over the last couple of seasons although his reputation is that of a player that doesn't get along with his teammates. His tenure in Miami has disproven this very notion although there are some NBA executives who are still wary of the star.

Back in June of 2017, the Chicago Bulls decided to move on from Jimmy Butler and traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he lasted about a season. During an IG live session with Carmelo Anthony, Butler explained how he was with Melo and Dwyane Wade in Paris when he got the call that he was being dealt. As he explains, the whole situation hurt him dearly.

“Ya’ll helped me through that though,” Butler said. “I remember sitting at the dinner and ya’ll was like, ‘Yo, you’re still a helluva player. You’re gonna go do what you were doing in Chicago in Minnesota. You’re gonna change the culture there…I was hurt.”

Things ended up working out for Butler as he is now thriving on a young Miami Heat squad that could play spoiler in the Eastern Conference if the playoffs end up going on as planned. At this point, we're sure Bulls fans wish they still had Butler on the roster.

