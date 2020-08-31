Jimmy Bulter and the Miami Heat have been one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season and as it stands, they appear to be a darkhorse that could go on to win the NBA title. Of course, there is a lot that would need to happen for this to take place, although as it stands, they have a decent shot.

In the second round, they will be taking on the first place Milwaukee Bucks who had they had considerable success against throughout the regular season. As a matter of fact, many fans believe the Heat will upset the Bucks with ease. While speaking to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Butler divulged on these hot takes, noting that the team has one objective and they are focusing on themselves.

“We don’t care who picks to lose in however many games. We’re going to go out there and compete, man. We know what we’re capable of. And at the end of the day, that’s all that matters, because we’re the ones that’s here,” Butler said. “We’re the ones that stuck in the hotel room. We’re the ones that’s out here practicing. We’re the ones that got to go out there and compete. So you pick and pretend you know what’s going to happen, but nobody does. We’re the ones that control that.”

Game 1 of this second-round series goes down tonight at 6:30 PM EST.

