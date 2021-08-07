Jimmy Butler has been a pivotal player for the Miami Heat in recent years, even with the team's fluctuating performance in the Eastern Conference. Averaging over 21 points and 6 rebounds per game last season, Butler remains the ringleader of the Heat franchise. His integral role on the team is clearly of value to the Heat as Miami and Butler have agreed to extend his contract. Butler signed a 4-year extension for a whopping $184 million.

"With Jimmy, we get an All-NBA player, an All-NBA Defensive player, tough as nails and a complete player across the board. He's very deserving of this contract as he continually puts himself at the top of the league at his position. Having him in the HEAT organization has been a great, great coup for us," Pat Riley, Miami Heat President, said. Butler has made third-team All-NBA in the past two seasons he played in Miami. He made second team All-Defense in 2021, as well.

Butler has played an important part in bringing other high-ticket talent to Miami, as Pat Riley corroborated. "Jimmy is the anchor and face of our franchise along with Bam and Kyle," said Riley in reference to Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Lowry, a close friend of Butler, is set to sign an almost $90 million contract with the Heat for a three year stint.

This contract extension also includes a player-option for the 2022-2023 season in the form of $37.6 million.

