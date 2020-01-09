Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler has already circled March 20 on his calendar because he can't wait to see TJ Warren again. During the third quarter of Miami's 122-108 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, Butler and Warren exchanged some words and literally went head-to-head before teammates stepped in to separate them.

Warren was ultimately ejected and Butler continued to talk his trash well after the game was over.

Following the win, in which Butler posted 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and two steals, the All-Star shooting guard didn't mince words when speaking about his incident with the Pacers' forward.

"I mean, to me, I think it's tough for him because I can guard him, and he can't guard me," Butler said, per ESPN. "At the end of the day, that's what it comes down to. I think you just gotta watch your mouth in certain situations. Some shit you just don't say as a man. He gotta see me the next time because I feel like what he said was truly disrespectful, and it's all good 'cause we see him again." "He's soft," Butler added. "He's not even in my fucking league. Nowhere near me. If I was their coach, I would never put him on me. Ever again. ... He's trash."

Butler also took to instagram after the game to remind Warren of the next time the Heat square off with the Pacers. Check out Butler's comments, as well as the follow up IG post, below.