Jimmy Butler is known around the league for being a player who knows how to turn it on at any moment. He is one of the hardest-working players in the entire NBA, and he also has a pretty hilarious personality that can sometimes be jarring if you don't know any better. He delivers jokes with a dry sense of humor, and his closest friends and peers are able to understand him better than anyone.

For instance, Butler recently showcased some aggression towards PJ Tucker and Joel Embiid. Tucker played on the Miami Heat this season, all while Embiid used to be Butler's teammate. Recently, Tucker signed with the Sixers to become teammates with Embiid, which means he is leaving Butler in the dust.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Instagram, Tucker said farewell to the Heat franchise, writing "What a year.. True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds. Miami you will forever be my home and heat nation i can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end the love will forever remain the same."

This led to a hilarious response from Butler, who simple said "fuck you and @joelembiid yeah I brought him into this." Butler and Embiid have remained on good terms ever since they separated back in 2019, so fans should not take this the wrong way. Either way, it was funny to see the interaction take place, especially if you don't have the proper context.





The Heat are favored to be huge players in the East again this season, while the Sixers look to get into the third round of the playoffs for the first time in decades. Let us know which team you think has a better chance next season, in the comments down below.