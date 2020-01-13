Jimmy Butler has made a reputation for himself as one of the hardest players to go up against. On any given night, Butler can be seen doing anything possible in order to win. His efforts are why the Miami Heat are doing so well this season and are even in a position to play the spoiler should they go far in the playoffs. Over the years, Butler has played some of the best players in the NBA and has even had to guard them on a nightly basis. In a recent interview with the Players Tribune, Butler wrote about some of the toughest players he's ever guarded.

In the article, Butler shines a light on five guys in particular. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and James Harden all make the list, which shouldn't be all that surprising. All five of these players are known for being some of the best offensive minds in the game.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While Butler isn't in the same conversation as the players he named, he is certainly well on his way. If he continues to dominate with the Miami Heat, there is no doubt he can become one of the best in the game. Butler is easily one of the most competitive players we have in the game right now and his development has been special to watch.

What do you think of Butler's choices?