Jimmy Butler's first season with the Miami Heat has been going quite well and had it not been for the NBA shutdown, there was a real case to be made that the Heat could go deep in the playoffs. While there is still a chance this could happen, there is simply no telling how the rest of the season will play out. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Butler would want to spend his time at home working out and trying to stay in shape for when the league eventually returns to action.

Butler has been known for his superior work ethic and now, he is sharing it with the world. Yes, that's right, Butler is now using his YouTube channel as a means to share his workouts. In fact, Butler posted a workout over the weekend that will surely help get you through this quarantine.

Butler's workout encompasses a wide range of exercises that target a multitude of body parts. If you're looking to improve your game, these exercises could be of use to you. Even if you're not a ballplayer, these are great exercises that can help you stay in shape while you're stuck in your home with nowhere to go.

Hopefully, we can see Butler on the court in the near future as we try to combat this pandemic.