Jimmy Butler is easily one of the most competitive players in the entire NBA and when he has beef with a given player, he is going to let you know about it. Earlier this season, that is exactly what happened with TJ Warren of the Indiana Pacers, who got some harsh words from the Heat star. Upon arrival to the bubble, Warren began having some of the best games of his career, which had fans laughing at Butler's previous comments.

However, when they matched up for the first time in the bubble, Warren was nowhere to be found as the Heat easily came away with the victory. Now, Butler and the Heat will be facing Warren and the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs which is sure to be a fun matchup. Although according to reporter Anthony Chiang, Butler doesn't want to talk about Warren anymore.

"Look, I just play basketball. I'm going to go out there and be the best player on the floor," Butler said. "That's what Miami has me here to do. I'm not worried about nobody's matchup. We can kill that. That's dead. That's something of the past."

Heading into this series, the Heat are favored although it's clear the Pacers pose a serious threat. Let us know who you think will win, in the comments below.