Celebrating a win just a little too early is something we have all done. Picture it. You have a big lead with little to no time left in your game and it looks like there is no real way for you to lose. With this in mind, you decide to talk a little bit of trash and rub it in the face of the other team. These situations can go one of two ways. You either win and justify your trash talk, or you end up completely embarrassing yourself with a last-second loss. That's exactly what happened on Tuesday night as the Atlanta Hawks lost to the Miami Heat in overtime.

After giving the Hawks a 6-point lead, Trae Young said the game was over and was then put on the bench for the rest of the game. The Heat ended up tying the match and went on to win. Heat superstar Jimmy Butler thought Young's antics were hilarious and he took to Instagram with a nice little troll.

"This man @traeyoung is a teller of the future. he was right. game WAS over!" Butler jokingly wrote in the caption.

Young seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing as he quickly took to social media with a simple message for all of his fans. Needless to say, he won't be celebrating prematurely like that again.