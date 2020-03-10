Jimmy Butler signed with the Miami Heat during the offseason and immediately after putting pen to paper, it was apparent that Miami was the right city for him. So far, the Heat have been one of the biggest surprises of the season and the city has completely embraced their new star. Butler's personality fits the Heat perfectly and his presence in the city has been fruitful, to say the least. Butler is picking up exactly where Dwyane Wade left off when he retired at the end of last season.

With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Rick Ross, a legend in Miami, would embrace Butler, as well. Recently, Rick Ross invited the Heat on stage and even handed Butler the microphone. In the clip below, Butler tries to imitate Ross' signature grunt but it doesn't really work out. Ross even tried to give him some pointers but it just never materialized the way he wanted it to.

Butler shouldn't feel too bad about his failure at imitating Ross. At the end of the day, he's a basketball player who excels at his craft. He gets paid to get buckets, not do Ross imitations and after this recent attempt, that's probably a good thing.