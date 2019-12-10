When NBA fans found out that Jimmy Butler would be headed to the Miami Heat, they were extremely excited because if there is any player whose style screams Miami, it would be Butler's. The All-Star had already led the Heat to one of the best records in the Eastern Conference and is already doing a lot with the community. For example, Butler teamed up with Crown Royal Regal Apple this past weekend to unveil the "Royal Court" in Miami.

This colorful court was created by Miami-based artist D'Ana of COVL and contains rich culture that aligns with what you associate the city of Miami with. What's cool about this court is that it was also a refurbishing of the Southside Park basketball court which means kids in the area will now get to experience a beautiful piece of art to play on.

The court was made to support Art Week which went down in Miami over the weekend. Art Basel is huge this time of year and it was cool to see Butler bring some basketball vibes to the weekend's festivities. If you're in the Miami area and have a chance to check out the "Royal Court," be sure to do that because it's definitely a sight to behold.