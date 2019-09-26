Jimmy Butler was one of the biggest free agents heading into the NBA offseason and he was rewarded with a huge contract from the Miami Heat. The Heat lost Dwyane Wade to retirement so they were looking for a number one option who could lead the team this season. Butler fits in perfectly with the team's needs and based on his personality, he is a great match for the city.

As the season approaches, fans have been wondering just how well Butler will do on his new team and as it turns out, things are looking quite good. Last night, the Heat posted a video to Twitter which shows Butler in the gym with his new teammates. The star can be seen handing out directions and commanding the court as any leader would. While Butler has had issues with teammates in the past, it seems like he and his Heat brethren are getting along quite nicely.

Heat fans were feeling down and out just a few months ago as the team failed to make the playoffs all while their most legendary player called it a career. Following this video, Heat fans seemed to be extremely excited about the prospect of Butler leading the team. The East is going to be wide open this season and if Butler can have a career year, there is certainly a chance they make the postseason.