Jimmy Butler has surprised everyone this season with the Miami Heat. At the start of the season, no one expected them to be in the NBA Finals, yet here they are. Unfortunately, the Finals haven't gone according to plan as the Heat lost the first two games of the series, while also losing key players to injury. Now, their backs are up against the wall and fans aren't giving them much of a chance to go out and win the championship.

After last night's loss, Butler spoke to the media about the Heat being down 2-0 and how they aren't going to give up, just yet. Butler knows that anything can happen and that the Heat have been fighters all season long.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

“We’re going to fight and we’re going to ride with this thing until the wheels fall off. It’s not over. We’re just down 0-2, so we got to do something special. We’re capable of it and I wouldn’t want to be in the trenches with any other guys except for the ones that we have,” Butler said.

Game 3 will go down Sunday and it's clear Butler will be motivated to pull the Heat to within one game of the Lakers. Needless to say, things are about to get interesting.

