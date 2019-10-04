Jimmy Butler has been one of the more dynamic scorers in the NBA over the last few years. He's bounced around the league over the past couple of years but now he's in Miami for the long haul. For the first time in his career, Butler is becoming the number one option on his team and fans are excited to see what he can do. His work ethic has started to catch the eye of fans throughout the league and he's been motivating his teammates to do better.

Fans are so excited about Butler's presence on the team that they have started camping out at the Heat training facility for a chance to meet him. Yesterday, one fan waited so long that he pressed Butler on what took him so long getting out of the locker room. As Butler explained, he was just trying to take a shower. When the fan kept pressing him, Butler asked: "I can’t wash my ass?”

Clearly, Heat fans are just a little excited about the opportunity to meet Butler. Even the fan wasn't sold on the idea of Butler washing himself which was definitely a little curious and a bit more than suspect. If Butler doesn't produce on the court, we're sure the fans will be acting even more out of pocket.